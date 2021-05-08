Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,324 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 172.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

