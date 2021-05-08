Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $598,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

