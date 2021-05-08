Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 136,025.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $23,683,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $22,088,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

