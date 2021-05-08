Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,387.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,532 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.00 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

