Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Meridian has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

