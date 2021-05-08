Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit