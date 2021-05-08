Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

