MetaMorph (METM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $965,709.52 and approximately $32.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

