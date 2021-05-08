Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $816,313.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.46 or 0.06182936 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00199816 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,288,651 coins and its circulating supply is 78,288,553 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.