MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

