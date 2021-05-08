Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.31 ($9.78).

Metro stock opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Wednesday. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

