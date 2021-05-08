Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $20.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $661.32 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

