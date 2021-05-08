MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $197.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $815.23 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

