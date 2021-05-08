Michael J. Burdiek Sells 1,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FIVN stock opened at $170.14 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

