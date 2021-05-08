Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.413 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.
