Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.413 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

