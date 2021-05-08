Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.96.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

