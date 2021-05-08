Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 555,769 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,295,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 104,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

MSFT stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

