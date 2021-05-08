Milestone Resources Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 5.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $417.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $419.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

