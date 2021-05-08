MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Shares of MNBEY stock remained flat at $$50.68 on Friday. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. MinebeaMitsumi has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.
About MinebeaMitsumi
