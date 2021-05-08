MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Shares of MNBEY stock remained flat at $$50.68 on Friday. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. MinebeaMitsumi has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

MinebeaMitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

