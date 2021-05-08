Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.
About Mineral Resources
