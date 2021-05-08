Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Citigroup downgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit