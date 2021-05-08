Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 371,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 219,825 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 399.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.