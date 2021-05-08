Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

