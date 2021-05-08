Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

IXC opened at $26.71 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

