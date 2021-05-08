Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,595.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.88 or 0.00030554 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $56,595.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00256335 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 71,217.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.04 or 0.01124272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00768533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 292.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,324,429 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

