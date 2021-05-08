Mixin Trading Down 15.8% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.99 or 0.01203306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $387.31 million and approximately $200,448.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

