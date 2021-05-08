Mizuho Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $400.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,683,000 after buying an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit