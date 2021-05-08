Mizuho Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.43.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,683,000 after buying an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

