Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.56 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Moderna posted sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,215%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

