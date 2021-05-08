Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Hits $34.79 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.00790775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,645.55 or 0.09598091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

