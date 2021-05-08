Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) is Avory & Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Mohawk Group makes up 13.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Group were worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 82,404 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $450.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

