Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE:TAP opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

