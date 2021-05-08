Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $32,710.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

