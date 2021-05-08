Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.10.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,011,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,237. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

