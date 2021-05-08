Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 4.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 357,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,533 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE MS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. 9,947,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422,691. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

