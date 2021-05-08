Morgan Stanley Raises BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $52.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

NYSE:BKU opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

