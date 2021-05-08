Morgan Stanley Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $164.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

Eaton stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.52. 1,584,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

