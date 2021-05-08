Morgan Stanley Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NVST stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth $269,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 4.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

