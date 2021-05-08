Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.