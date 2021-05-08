Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.80 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded up $11.04 on Friday, reaching $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

