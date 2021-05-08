MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €203.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €192.21 ($226.13).

Shares of MTX opened at €212.40 ($249.88) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 1-year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a PE ratio of 46.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

