Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$14.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,069. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$5.07 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit