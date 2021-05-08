Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$14.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,069. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$5.07 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

