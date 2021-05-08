Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €240.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

