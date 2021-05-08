Mysterium Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $43,439.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

