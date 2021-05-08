National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$165.56.

TSE:TSU opened at C$156.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$46.84 and a twelve month high of C$157.94.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

