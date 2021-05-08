National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $58.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.