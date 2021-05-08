National Bank Financial Weighs in on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

Shares of L stock opened at C$70.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$71.77. The company has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.