National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIL. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

TSE GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.93. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$46.99.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

