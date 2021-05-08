National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIL. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.
TSE GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.93. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$16.91 and a 12-month high of C$46.99.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.