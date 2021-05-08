National Bankshares Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$108.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TIH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.67.

TIH stock opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$61.09 and a 12 month high of C$106.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

