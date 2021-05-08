National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NFG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,569. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

