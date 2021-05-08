Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on May 24th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.70. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

