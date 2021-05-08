Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 70,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 364,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several brokerages have commented on NEBC. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.