Nebulas (NAS) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $69.17 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082505 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00079287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.00802217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,556.64 or 0.09472295 BTC.

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,318,147 coins and its circulating supply is 58,794,073 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

